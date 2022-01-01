RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service: Episode 8, Saturday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Eliza must decide if she will stay or go back to London, as the team gathers for the annual RFDS fundraising ball. Pete is working at a remote clinic where a seemingly straightforward case of a boy with a concussion escalates into a violent and potentially fatal situation. Pete will have to employ some creative tactics to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including himself. Saturday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.