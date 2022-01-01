KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

You are here: Home / Television / RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service: Episode 8, Saturday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service: Episode 8, Saturday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Royal Flying Doctor ServiceEliza must decide if she will stay or go back to London, as the team gathers for the annual RFDS fundraising ball. Pete is working at a remote clinic where a seemingly straightforward case of a boy with a concussion escalates into a violent and potentially fatal situation. Pete will have to employ some creative tactics to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including himself. Saturday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.