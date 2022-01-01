RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service: Episode 7, Saturday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

A catastrophic explosion at an underground mine creates a mass-casualty incident, the RFDS are called in. But when treating a miner with severe burns they soon discover his brother is suffering life-threatening inhalation burns. With only one plane available, they call for backup. When one of the brothers starts experiencing dissociative hallucinations the team fear one of their own is to blame. Saturday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.