RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service: Episode 5, Saturday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

When a remote bush retrieval suddenly turns violent, the RFDS must treat one of their own caught in the crosshairs as they race against the sunset to get back in the air. And when Mira passes a horrific car accident along a remote highway, she is suddenly confronted with the challenge of trying to help without a plane and limited medical training. Saturday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.