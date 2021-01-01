RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service: Episode 3, Saturday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

When a seven-year-old boy goes missing in the outback, it’s a race against time to find him, as the RFDS is called to help his injured father. But when a search party helicopter crashes, leaving the pilot in critical condition, the team faces a confrontation as they struggle to save a life in the most remote of locations. Saturday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.