Carmen is one of the most popular and frequently performed operas in the classical canon. The “Habanera” from act 1 and the “Toreador Song” from act 2 are among the best known of all operatic arias. Bizet wrote Carmen in the genre of opéra comique with musical numbers separated by dialogue. This rendition by the Metropolitan Opera was originally performed Nov. 1, 2014. Tune in Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.