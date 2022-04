A moving documentary of Czech Holocaust survivor and retired U.S. professor Vladimir Munk. The film followed Vladimir in 2020, at age 95, as he returned to Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp, one of the camps where he was held prisoner during World War II. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.