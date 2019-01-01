Retro Report: Episode 1, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Retro Report makes sense of the present by revealing the past. Join journalists Celeste Headlee and Masud Olufani as they connect the present to the past through four distinct and varied stories, and New Yorker humorist Andy Borowitz adds his signature wit. In this episode, learn social media’s addictive power and discover how Wall Street women fought harassment. Tune in tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.