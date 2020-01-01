Resistance, Saturday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Paris, 1940. On Armistice Day, seventeen-year-old Lili is caught by police laying flowers at the foot of a French hero’s statue. This sets Lili on a path to come together with like-minded students, opposing German occupation. Meanwhile, a small group has joined forces to secretly produce a newspaper. Lili and The Kid undertake the dangerous job of distributing copies, and begin to fall in love. Tune in Saturday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.