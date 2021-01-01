Reinventing the Future of Mental Health Care, Wednesday at 7 on KUAC FM

KUAC FM presents another special program for Mental Health Awareness Month on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Preventive mental health care can help prevent early symptoms from becoming chronic illnesses. What will it take to reform the nation’s care systems and policies so that people get the holistic care they need to prevent a crisis? Featured guest Amanda Lipp is a mental health and LGBTQ+ advocate and documentary filmmaker. She is a member of Google’s Mental Health Advisory Panel and currently serves on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Interdepartmental Serious Mental Illness Coordinating Committee. Tune in Wednesday night at 7 to 89.9 FM or tell your smart device to “play KUAC.”