Record your personalized radio spot for our May Fundraiser!

Declare your devotion to KUAC by recording a personalized radio spot to air during our May One Match fundraiser! To make your recording, we suggest writing a script and practice reading it. Time it for 30 seconds. Call 907.474.5957 to record your spot. Please provide a call back number. You may also record it on your smart device and email it to kuac-community@alaska.edu. Our FM pros will edit your recording so you’ll sound great on KUAC FM.

The deadline for submission is March 31. Thanks for supporting public broadcasting in Alaska!