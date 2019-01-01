Reconstruction: America After the Civil War: Hour 3, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Hour three of the series examines the years 1877-1896, a transitional period that saw visions of a “New South” set the stage for the rise of Jim Crow and the undermining of Reconstruction’s legal and political legacy. With cotton still king in the South, sharecropping became the dominate economic fate for many black farmers, while convict leasing echoed slavery in new and harrowing ways. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.