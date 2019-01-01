Reconstruction: America After the Civil War: Hour 2, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Post-Civil War America was a new world. For African Americans living in the former Confederacy, Reconstruction was what historian W. E. B. Du Bois once described as their “brief moment in the sun.” But support for the social, economic, and political gains they achieved didn’t last long. A controversial presidential election in 1876 deals Reconstruction a grievous blow, as Southern states are “redeemed” and the forces of white supremacy are ascendant. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.