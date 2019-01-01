Reconstruction: America After the Civil War: Hour 1, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

The aftermath of the Civil War was bewildering, exhilarating…and terrifying. African Americans had played a crucial role in saving the Union and now, as the country grappled with the terms and implications of Reconstruction, they struggled to breathe life into their hard-won freedom. The result was a second American Revolution. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.