This country was built on the shoulders of some of the hardest-working American immigrants – European bred draft horses. America’s working horses may have been outpaced by the greater horsepowers of today, but there are still a few careers with the job requirement of a strong back and 4 hooves. Tune in Wednesday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.