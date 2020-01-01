Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Host Jeff Wilson explores five international rail hubs in Switzerland that enable efficient trips to Germany, France and Italy. Enjoying grand historic sites, bustling urban neighborhoods, quiet traditional villages and off-the-beaten track surprises, Jeff teaches viewers how to create stress-free, illuminating, multi-country European train adventures. Tune in tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.