Raised/Razed, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Raised/Razed dives deep into Charlottesville, VA’s oldest African American neighborhood, charting the lives of residents as they faced racially discriminatory policies and a city government that saw them as the only thing between it and progress. Learn the hard truths of the federal Urban Renewal program, and the broader history of its effect in Durham, NC and other communities across America. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.