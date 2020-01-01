Race Matters: America in Crisis: A PBS NewsHour Special, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

This program focuses on the frustration pouring out onto American streets, outrage about police brutality, and America’s deep systemic racial disparities in the economy, education, criminal justice system, housing, and health care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program also includes grassroots voices from around the country and a roundtable conversation with thought leaders and other newsmakers. Tune in Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.