Race Matters: America After George Floyd, Tuesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

One year after the police killing of George Floyd, where does America go from here? PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff and reporters talk to people and experts across the country about the lasting effects of systemic racism, the lingering distrust between communities of color and law enforcement, the trauma that remains for so many and what the future looks like. Tuesday at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.