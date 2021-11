Recounting a miraculous moment of peace during one of the bloodiest wars in human history, Scottish, French and German officers defy their superiors and negotiate a Christmas Eve truce. The Pulitzer Prize-winning music performed by the Minnesota Opera underscores the yearning, despair and hope of the soldiers living in the trenches. Silent Night masterfully juxtaposes the bombastic sounds of war with serene songs from home. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.