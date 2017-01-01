Purdue 83rd Anniversary Christmas Show, Tonight at 6 p.m. on KUAC TV

This one-hour condensed version of the 83rd anniversary Purdue Christmas Show features musical highlights from the full two-hour show. The first act of this fast-paced, high-energy production features holiday favorites from Purdue Musical Organizations ensembles including University Choir, Purdue Bells, Heart & Soul, the Purduettes and the Purdue Varsity Glee Club. The second half features sacred music performed by the combined choirs of Purdue Musical Organizations. Tune in tonight at 6 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.