Purchase KUAC TV DVDs at UA Press Book Sale June 1

Purchase KUAC TV DVDs at UA Press Book Sale June 1DVDs about Alaska’s fascinating history, produced by KUAC TV, will be available for purchase at the UA Press open house Friday, June 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1760 Westwood Way.

“49th Star,” “Alaskan Gold,” “Klondike Alaska: A Rail History,” “Make Prayers to the Raven” and “Mr. Alaska: Bob Bartlett Goes to Washington” are among the offerings. Proceeds will help support public broadcasting for Interior Alaska.

The UA Press annual open house features a book sale and barbecue for the public.

Call 474-1890 for more information.