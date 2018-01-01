Purchase KUAC TV DVDs at UA Press Book Sale June 1

DVDs about Alaska’s fascinating history, produced by KUAC TV, will be available for purchase at the UA Press open house Friday, June 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1760 Westwood Way.

“49th Star,” “Alaskan Gold,” “Klondike Alaska: A Rail History,” “Make Prayers to the Raven” and “Mr. Alaska: Bob Bartlett Goes to Washington” are among the offerings. Proceeds will help support public broadcasting for Interior Alaska.

The UA Press annual open house features a book sale and barbecue for the public.

Call 474-1890 for more information.