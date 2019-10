Frustrated by Leona’s lack of follow through, Holly jumps in to investigate a lead at a hospital. Ed struggles with his conscience. The Herald, faced with declining sales, proposes a deal that feels compromising to the staff, and prompts James to do his own research. Holly receives gifts from an unlikely source. Sunday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.