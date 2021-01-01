Prescription for Peace of Mind: An Option for the Terminally Ill, Tuesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Patients diagnosed with a terminal illness want as many pain-free days as possible. Toward the end of life, many patients get palliative care, but it doesn’t always end the pain. That’s why many patients want their state legislators to pass a bill that will allow them to use a prescription for medication to end their lives. Tuesday at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.