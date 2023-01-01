Prelude: The Legacy of Garth Fagan Dance, Tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Prelude: The Legacy of Garth Fagan DanceTravel the twists and turns of Garth Fagan’s storied, collaborative and prolific career. Through archival videos shot throughout the last 50 years, experience the evolution of a master and the multi-cultural dance company that incorporated African American, Jamaican and American dance styles into a new approach and dance technique and the challenges and successes along the way. Tonight at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.