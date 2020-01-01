Power Trip: The Story of Energy, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

The story of energy begins with water. Today water and energy are interconnected — for better or worse. Running out of water in one place can cause an energy shortage in another, but the reverse is also true. Saving water saves energy and vice versa. How can we make energy “less thirsty” and water less energy-intensive? Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.