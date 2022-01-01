POV: Winter’s Yearning, Tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

In Maniitsoq, Greenland, the US aluminum giant Alcoa Corporation has been planning to build a smelting plant for years. With the promise of economic renewal, Winter’s Yearning follows the lives of the area’s loyal aging population and its stymied youth. Pictured against immense, isolating landscapes, the people await their plant and with it, the nation’s possible first step towards sovereignty. Tonight at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.