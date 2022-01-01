POV: Who Killed Vincent Chin?, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

On a hot summer night in Detroit in 1982, Ronald Ebens, an autoworker, killed Vincent Chin, a young Chinese American draftsman with a baseball bat. Although he confessed, he never spent a day in jail. This gripping Academy Award-nominated film relentlessly probes the implications of the murder, for the families of those involved, and for the American justice system. Tonight at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.