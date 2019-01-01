POV: Roll Red Roll, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

At a pre-season party in small-town Steubenville, Ohio, the now-infamous sexual assault of a teenage girl by members of the beloved high school football team took place. Roll Red Roll is a true-crime thriller that goes behind the headlines to uncover the deep-seated and social media-fueled “boys-will be-boys” culture at the root of high school sexual assault in America. Tune in tonight at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.