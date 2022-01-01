POV: President, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

The new leader of Zimbabwe’s opposition party, MDC, Nelson Chamisa, is challenging the old guard, ZANU-PF, represented by the acting president, Emmerson Mnangagwa. The 2018 general election serves as the ultimate test for both the ruling party and for the opposition. How will they interpret democracy in a post-Mugabe era – in discourse and in practice. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.