POV: Not Going Quietly, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

A rising star in progressive politics and new father, Ady Barkan’s career and family are upended when he is diagnosed with ALS at age 32. After a chance encounter with a powerful Senator on an airplane catapults him to national fame, Ady and a motley crew of activists storm across the country, igniting a once-in-a-generation movement for healthcare for all Americans. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.