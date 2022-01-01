POV: Midwives, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Midwives chronicles two women who run a makeshift medical clinic in western Myanmar, a region torn apart by violent ethnic divisions. The owner is Buddhist and risks her safety daily to treat Muslim patients. The apprentice is part of the Muslim minority group denied their basic rights — but is still determined to become a steady health care provider for her people. Tonight at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.