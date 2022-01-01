POV: Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust, Tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

At the foot of the majestic snow-capped Sierras, Manzanar, the WWII concentration camp, becomes the confluence for memories of Payahuunadü, the now-parched “land of flowing water.” Intergenerational women from Native American, Japanese American and rancher communities form an unexpected alliance to defend their land and water from Los Angeles. Tonight at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.