POV: Love & Stuff, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

“How do you live without your mother?” Filmmaker Judith Helfand asks this unbearable question twice: as a daughter caring for her terminally ill mother; as an “old new mom”, single parenting her much-longed-for adopted baby girl at 50+. With gallows humor and lots of heart, this multigenerational love story ultimately asks: what do we really need to leave our children? Tonight at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.