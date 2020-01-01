POV: In My Blood It Runs, Tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Dujuan, age ten, is a child-healer and a good hunter and speaks three languages. Yet Dujuan is failing in school and facing increasing scrutiny from welfare authorities and the police. As he veers perilously close to incarceration, his family fights to give him a strong Arrernte education alongside his western education. Tune in tonight at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.