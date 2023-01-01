POV: I Didn’t See You There, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Spurred by the spectacle of a circus tent outside his Oakland apartment, a disabled filmmaker launches into a meditative journey exploring the history of freakdom, vision, and (in)visibility. Shot from director Reid Davenport’s physical perspective – mounted to his wheelchair or handheld – “I Didn’t See You There” serves as a clear rebuke to the norm of disabled people being seen and not heard. Tonight at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.