POV: Faya Dayi, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

A hypnotic immersion in the world of Harar, Ethiopia, where khat, a euphoria-inducing plant, holds sway over the rituals and rhythms of everyday life, Faya Dayi captures moments in the lives of everyone from the harvesters of the crop to people lost in its narcotic haze to a desperate but determined younger generation searching for an escape from political strife. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.