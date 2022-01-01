POV: An Act of Worship, Tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

An Act of Worship explores the past 30 years of American history through the perspective of Muslims across the U.S. who have lived it. Observational footage of activists who came of age after 9/11 along with intimate testimonials offer a window into community’s perspective on pivotal moments and policies that continue to impact Muslim Americans today. Tonight at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.