Poetry In America: Sonnet IV; I Shall Forget You Presently, My Dear, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

In 1920s Greenwich Village, Edna St. Vincent Millay wrote sonnets that toppled clichés of love and romance. To probe this unsentimental break-up poetry, host Elisa New speaks with musician Natalia Zukerman, poet Olivia Gatwood, New York Times advice columnist Philip Galanes, writer Leslie Jamison, scholar of Greenwich Village Jeffery Kennedy, and a chorus of National Student Poets. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.