Pilchuck: A Dance with Fire, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

When Dale Chihuly founded the Pilchuck Glass School 44 years ago, he had no idea he was making history. Narrated by Academy Award-winner Jeff Bridges, Pilchuck: A Dance with Fire tells the story of how a small camp in the woods became a world-class art school and attracted glass masters and students from all over the globe. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.