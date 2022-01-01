Petit Rat, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

In 1940, a French Jewish girl’s dream of becoming a ballerina is cut short by World War II. She vows that if she has daughters, they will become dancers. Nearly 80 years later, she and her two daughters confront the impact of that pledge. “Petit Rat” is a portrait of three women, bonded by the intergenerational trauma of war and uplifted by the resilience of familial love. Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.