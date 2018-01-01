Penny & Red: The Life of Secretariat’s Owner, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

From her parents’ climb out of poverty to her emergence as the ‘First Lady of Thoroughbred Racing,’ Penny Chenery’s life was fueled by the love of horses. Penny’s unstinting reflection on her life of caged ambition, suddenly liberated by and forever paired with the great racehorse Secretariat, also exemplifies the rise and sacrifices of women of her generation. Originally produced in 2013, this film has been re-edited with new material following Penny Chenery’s death in September 2017. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.