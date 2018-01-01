PBS Working on “Molly of Denali,” New Children’s Program

KUAC staffers are excited about a new PBS children’s show called “Molly of Denali,” due to begin airing summer 2019.

The new animated series is an action-adventure comedy following a feisty and resourceful 10-year-old, Molly Mabry, an Alaska Native girl. This will be the first nationally distributed children’s series in the U.S. to feature an Alaska Native lead character. Molly helps her parents run a trading post in the fictional village of Oyah. In the show, viewers will see Molly fishing, building snow forts and dog mushing.

Fairbanksan Princess Daazhraii Johnson is the creative producer of the series. The program will feature Alaska Native voice talent in key roles. WGBH will host Alaska Native interns for production and animation roles. Stay tuned for more!