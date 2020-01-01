Pandemic Causes KUAC to Cancel Spring Events

Due to public health concerns and University of Alaska policy, KUAC has canceled the March 18-19 Martha Barnette events, the Spring Fundraiser that had been planned for April 3-5 and the Poster Signing Event scheduled for April 4.

Martha Barnette has promised to visit Fairbanks in the future, so there is that to look forward to. While the Spring Fundraiser and Poster Signing Event are canceled, the KUAC team will forge ahead with fundraising.

The 2020 poster, "Polar Portrait" by Todd Sherman will be available at KUAC.org and Todd has graciously agreed to personalize poster signatures upon the donor's request.

In these anxious times, please know that KUAC FM & TV are here for you 24/7/365 bringing you the news you need, along with entertainment to take your mind off troubling times and educational programming to keep you going and growing. Visit KUAC.org today to show your support. Thanks!