PaleoNerds, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Northern Soundings is taking a summer break and that means we are bringing Paleo Nerds back to our summer Tuesday night broadcast schedule. The Paleo Nerds Radio Show follows Alaskan artist, Ray Troll, and his friend ventriloquist David Strassman, as they host exciting interviews with paleontologists, scientists and fellow paleo nerds from around the world. They take what would’ve been a boring science class and turn it into an exciting party. Tune in Tuesday’s at 7 on KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.