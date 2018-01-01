Painting Santa Fe, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Focusing on the founding of the Santa Fe Arts Colony, Painting Santa Fe tells the fascinating history of Santa Fe, New Mexico and its transformation from an adobe village to a world-renowned center for the arts. The film celebrates the history, artists, and patrons of this unique chapter in American art. A New Mexico PBS original production. Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.