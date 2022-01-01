Pacific Heartbeat: The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

On Honolulu’s famed Waikiki Beach stand four giant boulders placed as a tribute to the four legendary mahu – individuals of dual male and female spirit – who brought the healing arts from Tahiti to Hawaii long ago. Although the stones have survived for centuries, their story has been hidden and the respected role of mahu erased. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.