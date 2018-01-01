Outside with Greg Aiello: Molokai, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

It’s known as the ‘friendly’ island but Molokai is the least visited of the main Hawaiian Islands. Greg explores this tropical paradise that has held on to its true island-identity and stayed off the radar of the tourism industry. From a hike into a sacred valley to exploring deserted beaches and snorkeling in crystal clear waters, Greg erases the stigmas of traveling to Molokai. Tune in Wednesday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.