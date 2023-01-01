Outside: Sailing The British Virgin Islands, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Jeff sets sail with family and friends on a Caribbean adventure in the British Virgin Islands. Two catamarans, gentle breezes, and the spectacular seascapes of the BVIs bring this journey to life. From hidden white sand beaches to the thrill of sailing a bareboat charter into open waters, the beauty of this run is all captured on camera. Wednesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.