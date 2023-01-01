Outside: Kings Canyon National Park, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Recently impacted by a massive wildfire, Jeff, Zack, and Dave travel to Kings Canyon National Park to see the aftermath. An unexpected rainstorm doesn’t dampen the spirits of an overnight camping adventure as morning brings blue skies and a meadow-side hike into the heart of this magical place. Hidden waterfalls and a walk through Giant Sequoia trees make this a trip to remember. Wednesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.