Jeff, Zack, and Dave head to the tropics to discover why the Big Island of Hawaii is also known as The Adventure Island. This trip takes them to the blue waters of the Pacific to swim with sea turtles and on a sunset hike into the depths of the Kilauea Volcano on a night when its eruption lights up the sky. Wednesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.